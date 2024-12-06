Fair 40°

New York Resident Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old In Jersey City: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old New York man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Jersey City, authorities said.

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

Sergio Lokhanova-Flores  met the victim online in February 2024, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The crimes occurred on various dates between March and July 2024 when the victim was 11 and 12 years old, Suarez said.

Lokhanova-Flores was arrested in Brooklyn and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Suarez said. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

