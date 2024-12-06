New York Resident Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old In Jersey City: Prosecutor

Sergio Lokhanova-Flores met the victim online in February 2024, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The crimes occurred on various dates between March and July 2024 when the victim was 11 and 12 years old, Suarez said.

Lokhanova-Flores was arrested in Brooklyn and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Suarez said. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

