Fair 31°

SHARE

Major Crash Shuts Routes 1&9 In Jersey City

A major crash and subsequent investigation closed Routes 1&9 in Jersey City on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: 511NJ
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened along the truck route at Duncan Avenue. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were closed.

This is a developing news report. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE