Major Crash Shuts Routes 1&9 In Jersey City

The crash happened along the truck route at Duncan Avenue. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were closed.
This is a developing news report. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.
A major crash and subsequent investigation closed Routes 1&9 in Jersey City on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14.
The crash happened along the truck route at Duncan Avenue. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were closed.
This is a developing news report. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE