A Few Clouds 37°

SHARE

Man Sustains Traumatic Brain Injury After Assault At Jersey City PATH Station: Fundraiser

A man is recovering after he was assaulted outside the Exchange Place PATH Station in Jersey City on Saturday, Dec. 28, according to a fundraiser.

Matt Hobbs (l) suffered a traumatic brain injury after being assaulted at a PATH station.

Matt Hobbs (l) suffered a traumatic brain injury after being assaulted at a PATH station.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

At 6:13 p.m., Port Authority police responded to the PATH station for an assault and arrested Michael Anthony Perez, a 35-year-old Staten Island, the Port Authority said. Officials provided aid to the victim, later identified as Matt Hobbs, before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, police said.

According to the fundraiser, Hobbs sustained a traumatic brain injury including a low-grade brain bleed, as well as orbital, zygomatic arch, and temporal bone fractures. His front teeth are broken, and the eyesight in his right eye is permanently damaged, according to the fundraiser.

"It was a completely random and unprovoked attack," Vanessa Hobbs, who organized the fundraiser said.

As of Friday, Jan. 3, more than $41,000 has been raised to help pay for his medical bills.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE