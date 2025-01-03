Man Sustains Traumatic Brain Injury After Assault At Jersey City PATH Station: Fundraiser

At 6:13 p.m., Port Authority police responded to the PATH station for an assault and arrested Michael Anthony Perez, a 35-year-old Staten Island, the Port Authority said. Officials provided aid to the victim, later identified as Matt Hobbs, before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, police said.

According to the fundraiser, Hobbs sustained a traumatic brain injury including a low-grade brain bleed, as well as orbital, zygomatic arch, and temporal bone fractures. His front teeth are broken, and the eyesight in his right eye is permanently damaged, according to the fundraiser.

"It was a completely random and unprovoked attack," Vanessa Hobbs, who organized the fundraiser said.

As of Friday, Jan. 3, more than $41,000 has been raised to help pay for his medical bills.

