Man Killed In Jersey City Stabbing, Suspect Apprehended: Prosecutor

At 12:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a stabbing in the area of Jersey Avenue and located an injured man with an apparent stab wound, 1st Street and Maxwell Street, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m, Mello said.

During the initial investigation, a person of interest was identified and remains in custody, Mello said.

The incident remains under investigation, Mello said.

