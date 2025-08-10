Fair 79°

SHARE

Man Killed By Hudson Bergen Light Rail In Jersey City: NJ Transit

A man was struck and killed by a Hudson Bergen Light Rail train late Thursday in Jersey City, authorities said.

NJ Transit police

NJ Transit police

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Just before 12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, a light rail vehicle that left West Side Avenue at 11:48 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Exchange Place at 12:24 a.m. hit an adult male trespasser near the Garfield Avenue Station, NJ Transit spokespersons said.

One of the 25 customers on board and the train operator were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NJ Transit.

Service was suspended in both directions between Garfield Avenue and West Side Avenue but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE