Man In Makeshift Shelter Found Dead In Jersey City Fire: Prosecutor

A man was killed in a fire in Jersey City on Friday, Jan. 31, authorities said.

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 6 p.m., the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a fire at the 1000 block of Newark Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. After quickly extinguishing the fire,  firefighters found an unidentified male in a fire damaged makeshift shelter and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending, Suarez said. The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, Suarez said.

