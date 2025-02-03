Man In Makeshift Shelter Found Dead In Jersey City Fire: Prosecutor

At 6 p.m., the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a fire at the 1000 block of Newark Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. After quickly extinguishing the fire, firefighters found an unidentified male in a fire damaged makeshift shelter and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending, Suarez said. The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.