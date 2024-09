At 2:45 a.m., Jersey City police located Tyrone Haskins, a 39-year-old Jersey City resident at 333 Ocean Ave. with a stab wound to his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Darius Evans was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in May, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.