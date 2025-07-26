Fair

Man Found Dead Outside Jersey City Building Prompts Homicide Investigation: Prosecutor

A man was found dead outside a Jersey City building Friday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, authorities confirmed.

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Officers were called to Neptune and Garfield avenues around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 25, after receiving reports of an injured person, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a release.

Police found the man — later identified as 56-year-old Joey Richburg of Jersey City — lying unresponsive on Neptune Avenue. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m., officials said.

The cause and manner of death are pending findings from the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or submit a tip anonymously at hcpo.org/tips. All information will be kept confidential, officials said.

