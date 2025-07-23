Man Beaten With Brick At Jersey City PATH Station: Police

On Thursday, July 17, the victim, a 38-year-old man diagnosed with special needs, was sitting on the floor of the concourse when he was smashed in the head by a brick, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said.

As the victim was sprawled on the floor in a puddle of blood, the suspect, Troy Laboo again hit him in the head with a brick, authorities said.

Laboo was apprehended and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and weapons offenses, police said.

Shana Davis, who was with Laboo, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and weapons offenses, police said.

Laboo has a “long criminal history,” police said.

The victim was hospitalized with head trauma and other serious injuries, police said.

