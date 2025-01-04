Man, 20, Gunned Down In Jersey City's First Homicide Of The Year

Police were called to the area of Lembeck Avenue and Old Bergen Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Officers found Rahmiere Morris, 20, with a gunshot wound to his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Morris was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:35 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

