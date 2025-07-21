Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' Star, Jersey City Native, Dead At 54: Reports

Jamal-Warner was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, People reported.

A native of Jersey City, Jamal-Warner's big break came when he was cast as Theo, the only son of Cliff and Claire Huxtable, whose subpar grades and typical teenage antics caused his parents much consternation.

The character was inspired by Bill Cosby's son, Ennis. Like Ennis, Theo was later diagnosed with dyslexia and worked at a community center.

Following "The Cosby Show", Jamal-Warner starred on several sitcoms, including "Here and Now," "Malcom and Eddie" and "Listen Up." He also was cast as a hotshot surgeon on "The Resident" and recently appeared in four episodes of "9-1-1."

Jamal-Warner was previously in a relationship with Michelle Thomas, who starred on "Family Matters," until she died of cancer at the age of 30.

