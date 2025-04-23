Jersey City Woman Swept Into Pacific Ocean, Faces Long Recovery

On Friday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m., Torroledo and her boyfriend, Ash, got swept into the ocean from a jetty, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. Ash was rescued first and then Torroledo was found breathing, but unconscious, rescuers said.

The pair had gone to the end of the jetty to watch the waves, rescuers told NBC San Diego.

Torroledo was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Torroledo sustained multiple fractures across her body and face and a brain hemorrhage, according to a fundraiser set up to support her. She spent four days in intensive care, before being upgraded to moderate care.

"She is in delicate condition but out of danger," Maite Moreira, who organized the fundraiser, said.

Torroledo remains at UC Medical Center in San Diego, with her sister, Carolina, by her side, flying in from Colombia. She faces a long road to recovery and has dealt with memory issues, Carolina said. She does not remember what happened, Carolina said.

The fundraiser was set up to assist Torroledo with overwhelming medical expenses and lost income while she recovers. As of Wednesday, April 23, more than $23,000 has been raised. Torroledo works as a freelance makeup artist.

"Diana has always shared her vibrant spirit and creativity with those around her, whether through her work or her kind heart," Moreira said. "Now, she needs our help more than ever."

Four lifeguards were injured as part of the rescue, authorities said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

