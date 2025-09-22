Jersey City Teacher Guilty Of Sex Crimes Against Student, 12, One Of Many: Prosecutor

On Thursday, Sept. 18, a jury found Apparao Sunkara, 72, of Hicksville, NY, guilty of sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct — all second-degree crimes, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

Between September 2019 and January 2020, Sunkara engaged in prohibited sexual acts with a 12-year-old female student while employed as a teacher at Infinity Institute in Jersey City, authorities said.

Sunkara was arrested at his Hicksville, Long Island home in 2021and charged with abusing an 11-year-old victim at the Infinity Institute, as previously reported by Daily Voice. That week, he was indicted by a grand jury for sexually assaulting a total of three female students, all ages 11 and 12 years old at the time of the assaults, authorities said.

The Grand Jury indictment upgraded Sunkara's charges from 2019 and added additional charges for the sexual assault of the two 12-year-old victims, she said.

The verdict was delivered before the Superior Court Judge Nesle Rodriguez following a multi-week trial. Sentencing is tentatively set for Friday, Dec. 12, and will be subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life, officials said.

The case was prosecuted by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Celia Morrison.

