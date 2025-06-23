Jersey City Model Shakes Up 'Love Island USA' As New Bombshell

Andreina Santos, 24, of Jersey City, made her grand entrance during episode 15 of Season 7, becoming the fifth female bombshell to shake things up so far.

Born in Spain and of Dominican descent, Andreina introduced herself with full confidence.

“I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body,” she said. “I'm bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want.”

Andreina has made it clear she’s into Jeremiah, Nic, and Ace, all of whom are currently coupled up.

According to Instagram, Andreina is signed with Wilhelmina Models, adding even more glam to her villa arrival.

Her debut comes just in time for Casa Amor Week, which officially kicks off Monday, June 23. That’s when the villa’s couples are split, sending either the boys or the girls into a new house where fresh temptations await.

"Love Island USA" airs at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

