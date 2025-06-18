Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Charles Bordeaux sexually assaulted the 11-year-old girl in January 2024 at a private residence, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The girl did not know Bordeaux, though he was known to a person who lived in the apartment where the assault occurred, Suarez said.

He is charged with sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said. He had an outstanding warrant from Jersey City at the time of his arrest, Suarez said.

