Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old Jersey City man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, June 17, with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.

Charles Bordeaux

 Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Charles Bordeaux sexually assaulted the 11-year-old girl in January 2024 at a private residence, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The girl did not know Bordeaux, though he was known to a person who lived in the apartment where the assault occurred, Suarez said.

He is charged with sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said. He had an outstanding warrant from Jersey City at the time of his arrest, Suarez said. 

