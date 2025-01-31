Jersey City Man Attempted to Lure Minor For Sex, Planned to Flee Country: Feds

In August 2024, Ryan Niksa communicated with a minor in another state through social media app and text messages, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said. Niksa and the minor exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos, Khanna said. Niksa expressed his desire to live with the minor, discussed traveling to the minor's home state to be with her, and discussed running away with her to another country where they could evade law enforcement, Khanna said.

Niska faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted, Khana said.

