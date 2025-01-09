Jersey City Firefighters Battle Two Blazes In Brutal Cold, Wind, One Injured: Authorities

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, firefighters responded to a working fire to 203 Harrison Ave, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The fire was in the second floor ceiling with extension into the third floor, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported, Wallace-Scalfione said. Five families were displaced and the building suffered moderate damage, Wallace-Scalfione said. The fire remains under investigation, Wallace-Scalfione said.

At 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, firefighters responded to 2 Hope St. after a large pile of paper caught on fire at a recycling plant, Wallace-Scalfione said.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and were treated and released, Wallace-Scalfione said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Firefighters battled cold and icy conditions, which were exacerbated by the water runoff needed to fight the fire, Wallace-Scalfione said. DPW was deployed to the scene to salt the surrounding streets, Wallace-Scalfione said.

