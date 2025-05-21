Jersey City FD Conducts Daring Rescue At Pulaski Skyway

At 2;43 a.m., the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a person stranded nearly 100 feet down on a bridge support beneath the Pulaski Skyway, the city shared on its official Instagram account.

Using an advanced rope rescue system and the Arizona Vortex device, crews worked together to safely reach and retrieve the individual, authorities said.

After securing the man in a harness, firefighters lowered both the rescuer and the man to an extended aerial ladder, authorities said. The man was then safely assisted to the ground and treated by EMS, authorities said.

