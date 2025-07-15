Jersey City Doctor Struck, Killed By Vehicle In South Brunswick

At 9:21 p.m., officers responded to Route 27 after Neville D’Rozario was struck by a 2015 Ford F150 while he was crossing the roadway, South Brunswick police said. D’Rozario was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

D’Rozario was found bleeding and unconscious and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver remained on scene, police said.

Born in Bangladesh, D'Rozario dedicated his life to helping others, practicing medicine, all over the world, according to his obituary from the Evergreen Funeral Home website.

D'Rozario was heavily involved in the Bangladeshi Christian community and was passionate about mentoring youth, his obituary reads. He led efforts to bring water and sewage infrastructure to Bangladesh and assisted with outreach after two major floods, his obituary reads.

"To his family, he was a source of immense love and joy," his obituary reads. "Dr. Neville D’Rozario will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his patients, his profound devotion to his community, and his intellectual contributions to preserving history. His life was one of purpose and service, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

A funeral will be held Saturday, July 19 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Jersey City at 10;30 a.m., according to his obituary. He will be buried at Mass at Holy Name Cemetery, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here.

