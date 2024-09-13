Jersey City Army Recruiter Defrauded Credit Union: Feds

From September 2023 to December 2023, Jane Crosby submitted “Pre-Active Duty Membership” bank account applications to a credit union on behalf of seven U.S. Army recruits or purported recruits, without their knowledge or consent., US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said.

Such accounts are intended to facilitate the direct deposit of soon-to-be service members’ salaries once they join the military, Sellinger said. These applications included the victims’ names and Social Security numbers as well as copies of their passports, driver’s licenses, and/or Social Security cards, Sellinger said. Once these credit union accounts were opened, Crosby, posing as the victims, applied for approximately $266,000 in loans and credit card accounts and used some of the accounts to deposit fraudulent checks and then withdraw funds, Sellinger said.

Crosby was charged with one count of bank fraud and seven counts of aggravated identity theft and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. She was released on $100,000 bond.

