Jersey City 9-Year-Old Cut From 'America's Got Talent' After Wowing Judges

Journeyy Belton performed his original song "Paradise" on the NBC competition weeks ago. It wasn't long before he had the judges rooting for him.

Journeyy performed "Three Little Birds" on the piano and sang along on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Simon Cowell said he was a "sweet kid with such potential," urging audiences to vote for him.

Sofia Vergara also had encouraging words, saying Journeyy was the "best thing tonight." She also called his performance "flawless."

But Journeyy's journey on AGT came to an end. As much as the judges loved him, he was not voted into the semifinals.

Journeyy's parents put a message out to his fans on Instagram saying that he was taking the loss hard, but has faith more opportunities will abound.

