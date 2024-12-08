Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop issued a statement on X saying two of the victims are Hudson Catholic coaches.

Various news outlets and high school sports teams identified the two as Hudson Catholic head coach Lamar McKnight and assistant coach Brad Cunningham.

McKnight accepted the position as Hudson Catholic head coach last December. A Jersey City native, McKnight played for Lincoln High School where he excelled on the field. He went on to play for Tennessee State University football program before transferring to Adams State. After college, he coached for Union City before accepting the job at Hudson Catholic.

According to NJ Advance Media, Cunningham was one of Hudson Catholic's most prolific fullback/linebackers and a state champion in shot put. He went on to play for Rutgers and was part of Greg Schiano's first recruiting class in 2001.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

