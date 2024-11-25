'Glue That Kept Friend Group Together,' Jersey City Dad Justin Chang Dies Suddenly, 42

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Justin is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Joshie (3) and Kylie (1).

Known for his unwavering faith and generosity, Justin touched the lives of many, always putting others first. Despite his recent battle with cancer, he faced every challenge with optimism and strength, reads the GoFundMe, launched by a group of loved ones.

It reads:

Justin was truly brilliant. His curiosity and sharp intellect touched every aspect of his life, inspiring and elevating those around him. He loved to travel, be in community, and share his faith. Justin’s friendships were enduring and meaningful.

For over three decades, he was the glue that kept our group of friends together. He had a way of making everyone around him feel valued, and his warmth, loyalty, and generosity touched countless lives. Our group’s lifelong bond with him is just one example of how deeply he impacted those around him. As a husband, father, son, and friend, Justin gave his whole heart to the relationships that mattered most.

A celebration of Justin’s life was held on Monday, Nov. 25, at Hoboken Grace Community Church in Hoboken. Click here for Justin Chang's obituary on the Riotto Funeral Home website and here to donate to his family.

