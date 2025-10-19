Amores passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 16, in Queens, NY, according to his obituary posted on the Fanwood Memorial Funeral Home website. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Born in Hoboken, Giovani grew up in Jersey City and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School earlier this year. In August, he began his freshman year at St. John’s University, where he was “filled with excitement and ambition for the future,” his obituary said.

From a young age, Giovani was known for his humor, warmth, and ability to lift others’ spirits, according to his family. “He had an incredible gift for lifting people’s spirits – his humor, kindness and easy smile left a lasting impression on everyone he met,” his obituary reads.

A GoFundMe launched by Geraldine Sison for Giovani’s parents, Elizer and Yolaida Amores, had raised more than $30,000 as of Sunday, Oct. 19. “Giovani was an incredibly bright, confident, and loving young man — a proud freshman at St. John’s University, passionate and full of drive,” the campaign reads. “He carried himself with style, carried himself with pride, and brought joy and laughter wherever he went.”

Giovani is survived by his parents, Elizer and Yolaida Amores, his younger brothers Gabriel and Grayson, and his grandparents. He is also remembered with love by “many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were blessed to know and love him,” his obituary said.

Click here for Giovani's obituary complete with service details and here to view the campaign for his family.

