Four Robberies, Two Shootings: Jersey City Man Pleads Guilty To Wild Night

On Nov. 14, 2021, Rodney Williams robbed a store in Jersey City at gunpoint, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said. Soon after, Williams, accompanied by Siobhan Chandler, demanded money from a gas station, Sellinger said. When the attendants did not immediately comply, Williams shot one of the attendants in the chest before fleeing the scene, Sellinger said.

Williams and Chandler then robbed a third store at gunpoint, Sellinger said. They then went to a restaurant, where Williams demanded money at gunpoint, Sellinger said. Williams again pointed his gun at the cashier and demanded money, Sellinger said. When the cashier did not immediately comply, Williams shot the cashier in the chest, Sellinger said. Williams and Chandler fled after receiving the money, Sellinger said.

Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to use and carry a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, using and carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, Sellinger said. He will be sentenced in April, Sellinger said.

Chandler pleaded guilty last spring and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Sellinger said.

