Elizabeth Man Fatally Shot In Vehicle In Jersey City: Prosecutor

At 4 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a crash at Old Bergen Road and Merrit Street and found Devon Reid unresponsive in the driver’s seat after crashing into a tree, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Reid was found with a gunshot wound to his neck, Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead three hours later, Suarez said.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, Suarez said.

