Elizabeth Man Fatally Shot In Jersey City: Prosecutor

At 11:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Fairview Avenue and found Dushawn Bell with a gunshot wound, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating and no arrests have been made, Suarez said.

