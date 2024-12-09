Light Rain 51°

Elizabeth Man Fatally Shot In Jersey City: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Elizabeth man was fatally shot in Jersey City on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 8, authorities said.

Sam Barron

At 11:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Fairview Avenue and found Dushawn Bell with a gunshot wound, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, Suarez said. 

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating and no arrests have been made, Suarez said.

