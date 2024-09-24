CPR Performed On Critically Injured Woman In Three-Alarm Jersey City Fire: Authorities

At 7 a.m., firefighters responded to 81 Wade Street. and found a heavy fire in the back of a two-story residential building spreading from the first floor to the attic and roof area, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

Firefighters rescued two women from the fire, Wallace-Scalfione said. The first victim was brought outside where firefighters performed CPR on her, Wallace-Scalfione said. She was revived and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The second victim was rescued from the second floor of the home and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Wallace-Scalfione said. A third woman was in the basement when the fire started and was unharmed, Wallace-Scalfione said.

One firefighter suffered a back injury and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Wallace-Scalfione said. The fire was placed under control and contained without extension to the nearby neighboring homes, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.