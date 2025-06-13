Child Struck, Killed In Jersey City: Officials

The crash happened at the corner of 6th and Jersey, according to Ward E Councilperson James Solomon. Local officials did not release the child’s identity or age as of Friday afternoon.

“We're working directly with local authorities to gather more information, and our office will share more as soon as we can,” Solomon said in a statement. “But for now, as parents of young children, Gaby and I are horrified and heartbroken.”

“Our community is grieving, and our hearts are with the family,” he added.

No further details have been released.

