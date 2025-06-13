Fair 73°

Child Struck, Killed In Jersey City: Officials

A child was struck and killed by a driver in Jersey City on Friday, June 13, officials confirmed.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, seen the vehicle or has any information that can help identify it or the driver can submit an anonymous tip to JCPDTIPS@gmail.com. Or call 855-JCP-TIPS or 855-527-8477.

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened at the corner of 6th and Jersey, according to Ward E Councilperson James Solomon. Local officials did not release the child’s identity or age as of Friday afternoon.

“We're working directly with local authorities to gather more information, and our office will share more as soon as we can,” Solomon said in a statement. “But for now, as parents of young children, Gaby and I are horrified and heartbroken.”

“Our community is grieving, and our hearts are with the family,” he added.

No further details have been released.

