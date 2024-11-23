Casting CALL: Rom-Com Drama Filming In NJ Seeks Local Talent, Pays $1.1K

Directed by Byron Ruf and written by Jacob Nagle, "Soma Ulte" tells the story of Aidan Axelrod, a 19-year-old aspiring screenwriter who is openly gay and privately on the autism spectrum. Aidan navigates his feelings for his bisexual best friend, Blake, while managing the complexities of social interactions.

The production is looking to fill multiple lead and supporting roles:

Aidan Axelrod (Lead): A 19-year-old film student who uses TV and movie analogies to communicate, open about his sexuality but less so about his autism.

Blake Burns (Lead): A low-energy, sarcastic 19-year-old college roommate with a sharp sense of humor, unaware of Aidan's crush.

Kevin Kent (Lead): Aidan's pre-law student roommate, a jokester and father figure with experience supporting a younger cousin on the autism spectrum.

Daphne Dolan (Lead): Aidan's introverted friend and fellow film student, with a passion for sappy movies and a complicated love life.

Mr. & Mrs. Axelrod (Supporting): Aidan’s loving but contrasting parents—a protective mom and a laid-back dad.

The production also seeks actors for several supporting and day-player roles, including Ana, Erin, Brayden, Mark, and Sydney.

Rehearsals will take place both over Zoom and in person in New Jersey. The project pays $50 per day for an estimated 22 days of work, with travel compensation and meals provided.

Actors from Hightstown, Jersey City, Hoboken, Philadelphia, and New York are encouraged to apply. Submissions require a headshot, video reel, and applicable skills in physical comedy for select roles.

For more details or to apply, visit the casting page. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting, locally shot feature film!

