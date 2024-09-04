Arson Task Force Probing Jersey City Fire That Seriously Injured Victim, 57

The Jersey City Fire Department received a 911 call for a fire at 366 1⁄2 7th Street in Jersey City around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Firefighters found an unresponsive 57-year-old male inside the home with serious injuries. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries, then transferred to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center — a specialized burn hospital — where he is in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department determined the fire originated in a bedroom at 366 1⁄2 7th Street. The Cause remains under investigation at this time.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is actively investigating with assistance from the Jersey City Fire Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915- 1345 or to leave a tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.