97-Year-Old Man Hospitalized In Jersey City Fire: Prosecutor

At 1:30 p.m., the Jersey City Fire Department responded to 318 York St. and found a fire in a basement apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

While battling the blaze, firefighters located an injured 97-year-old man, Suarez said. He was transported to a nearby hospital before being hospitalized at a burn unit where he remains in stable condition, Suarez said.

The fire is under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and Jersey City Fire Department, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said.

