97-Year-Old Man Dies In Jersey City Fire, Prosecutor Says: 'Unimageable Loss'

At 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 15 the Jersey City Fire Department responded to 318 York St. and found a fire in a basement apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

While battling the blaze, firefighters located Albert Von Chorba, Suarez said. He was transported to a nearby hospital before being hospitalized at a burn unit, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead shortly after noon on Sunday, Suarez said.

Von Chorba had recently celebrated his birthday at a local tavern, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

"He was surrounded by love and community, laughing, toasting, and enjoying a life well-lived," Dionne Monsanto, who established the fundraiser said. "This is an unimaginable loss."

Monsanto's son served as Von Chorba's caregiver, she said. Her son lost his artwork, bikes and clothing in the blaze, and the family cat, Ya, is still missing.

"This is a lot for one person to carry alone, and my son has carried so much," Monsanto wrote. "If you're able to give, share, or simply send your prayers—we are deeply grateful."

The fire is under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and Jersey City Fire Department, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said.

