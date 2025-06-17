Overcast with Haze

SHARE

91-Year-Old Jersey City Man's Death A Homicide: Prosecutor

A 91-year-old Jersey City man's death has been deemed a homicide, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 17.

Jersey City police

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

On Monday, June 9, Jersey City police conducted a welfare check on An Quan at 2554 Kennedy Blvd., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Quan was found in medical distress and he was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, June 14, Suarez said.

Quan's death was caused by complications associated with blunt force injuries and ruled a homicide, Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit is now investigating, Suarez said.

No arrests have been made, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE