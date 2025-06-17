91-Year-Old Jersey City Man's Death A Homicide: Prosecutor

On Monday, June 9, Jersey City police conducted a welfare check on An Quan at 2554 Kennedy Blvd., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Quan was found in medical distress and he was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, June 14, Suarez said.

Quan's death was caused by complications associated with blunt force injuries and ruled a homicide, Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit is now investigating, Suarez said.

No arrests have been made, Suarez said.

