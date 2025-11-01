85-Year-Old Jersey City Diner Closes

The classic chrome diner at 322 West Side Avenue will serve its final meals on Monday, Nov. 3, according to a Facebook post from the owners.

The family-run restaurant — a staple since opening in 1940 — will remain open for regular business this Saturday and Sunday.

“We thank you for your patronage and the support you gave to our small business! We couldn’t have done it without you!! ❤️” the owners wrote, signing off with gratitude from Stella, George, John ‘Yankee,’ and our Heavenly Angel Tony.

The space will be taken over by Salumeria Ercolano, an Italian deli set to open in its place, the diner said in a subsequent post.

Some say Miss America's closing marks the end of an era for Jersey City.

"My family and I always said once Miss America goes, JC will have changed for good," one longtime customer wrote on Reddit. "What a shame. :(."

"My hometown diner and the local diner both closing in the same year," another said. "A sign of the times I guess. Rip."

