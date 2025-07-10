8 Jersey City Firefighters Injured After Buildings Collapse In 3-Alarm Fire: Authorities

At 1:32 a.m., Jersey City firefighters responded to 319 4th St. and found a fully involved fire within two vacant buildings at 319 and 321 4th St., Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

Firefighters called for a third alarm as both buildings collapsed within 30 minutes, Wallace-Scalcione said. Witnesses said there were possible trespassers staying within the buildings at the time of the fire, though no victims were found, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Seven firefighters and one captain were taken to the local hospital for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said.

