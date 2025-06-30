5 People Shot At Jersey City Block Party: Authorities

At 1:50 a.m., Jersey City police responded to Ocean Avenue and Wegman Parkway for a report of a disorderly crowd and double parked cars and upon arrival, heard shots fired, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the Jersey City mayor's office said.

Police rushed to Bidwell Avenue and Ocean Avenue where they found a victim lying in the street, Wallace-Scalfione said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The victim is facing charges of possession of a weapon, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of an extended magazine, and defaced firearm, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Police located three additional victims in the immediate area, Wallace-Scalfione said. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries with wounds to the extremities or graze wounds, Wallace-Scalfione said.

A fifth victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle and is listed as critical but stable condition, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Several hundred people attended the block party on Bidwell Avenue, Wallace-Scalfione said. The investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.