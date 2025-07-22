5 Injured In 3-Car Jersey City Crash, Driver Fled Scene: Prosecutor

Around 10 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Kennedy Boulevard near Claremont Avenue and found a Honda Accord, a Honda Pilot and an Infinity G37 involved in a crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The three passengers of the Accord were injured, one with a serious injury to the lower body, Suarez said. Two occupants of the Honda Pilot sustained minor injuries, Suarez said. The injured individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Accord fled on foot prior to police arriving on scene, Suarez said..

The crash remains under investigation, Suarez said.

