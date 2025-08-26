Partly Cloudy 82°

4-Year-Old Fractures Skull After Falling Out Of Jersey City Window: Authorities

A 4-year-old was hospitalized after falling from a second-floor window at her Jersey City home Monday, Aug. 25, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

The incident at the girl's home on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

She was rushed to a hospital and then subsequently transferred to a Children's Specialized Hospital for treatment of a fractured skull and possible brain injury, Wallace-Scalfione said.

 A preliminary search of the child's residence by police found that the screen of the second-floor window facing John F. Kennedy Blvd. was broken, Wallace-Scalfione said.

