4 Teens Riding Mopeds Struck By Sedan That Fled Scene: Hudson County Prosecutor

Four teenagers were hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Jersey City Monday, Oct. 6, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

Around 5 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Wilkinson Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after four boys, ages 13, 15, 17 and 17 were struck by a sedan while operating/occupying two motorized vehicles/mopeds, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, Mello said. All four juveniles were transported to Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for various injuries, Mello said.. Three juveniles remain hospitalized in stable condition, Mello said.

The vehicle suspected of being involved in the collision was recovered, Mello said. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, Mello said. 

