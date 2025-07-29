Fair

2-Hour Standoff: Jersey City Man Arrested For Home Invasion, Spring Lake Police Say

A 36-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested and charged for a home invasion following a two-hour standoff on Saturday, July 26, authorities said.

Spring Lake police

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Spring Lake Police Department
Sam Barron

At 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Tuttle Avenue after a man, later identified as Georgy Charles, entered their home, Spring Lake police.

Charles was confronted by homeowners in an upstairs bedroom and fled, police said. At 1:35 a.m., Charles was spotted in Belmar on Route 35, police said.

While stopped on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City, Charles refused officer’s commanders and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, police said.

After a two-hour standoff, Charles was taken into custody by the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, police said.

Charles is charged with burglary of an occupied residence, trespassing and possession of burglars’ tools, police said.

