17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting: Prosecutor

At 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Lembeck Avenue and Old Bergen Road on reports of gunfire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Officers found Rahmiere Morris, 20, with a gunshot wound to his torso, Suarez said.

Morris was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:35 p.m., Suarez said.

The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said. He was arrested on Monday, Jan. 6 at a residence on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City, Suarez said.

