13 Injured After PATH Train Catches Fire At Newport Station: Papd

At 6:19 a.m., a fire began under an eastbound train in the Newport PATH station, Port Authority police said. The train filled with smoke and passengers were evacuated at the scene, police said.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation with nine people being transported to a hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Hoboken-World Trade Center and Journal Square-33rd Street lines are suspended, police said. The World Trade Center-Newark and Hoboken-33rd Street lines are operating.

NJ Transit trains, and buses #87 and 126 are cross-honoring as is NY Waterway at Hoboken, Brookfield and Midtown, police said.

