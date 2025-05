Officers responded to Stevens Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive after the 11-year-old sustained a graze wound to the left leg, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Wallace-Scalfione said, and subsequently released. The investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said.

