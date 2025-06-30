Two Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle That Fled Scene: Jefferson Twp PD

At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to 64 Brady Rd. and found a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in the driveway, having been hit by a car, Jefferson Township police said.

The man sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital and the woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV type vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lundrim Veliu or TSO Charles Paskas at 973-208-6154.

