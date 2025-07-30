NULL 88°

SHARE

Peter Joyce Dies In Jefferson Motorcycle Crash

A 57-year-old Oak Ridge man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Jefferson on Thursday, July 24, authorities said.

Peter Joyce

Peter Joyce

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home
Sam Barron

At 9:20 p.m., Jefferson police responded to Cozy Lane Road after Peter Joyce’s motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the woods, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. Joyce was pronounced dead the next day, authorities said.

“Pete…was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” according to his obituary from the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home website. “He left a void in the hearts of his family and friends and many more whose lives he touched.”

Joyce is survived by his mother, Joan, his sister, Joan, his partner, Donna and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge and a funeral mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church. 

To view his obituary, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Jefferson-Lake Hopatcong and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE