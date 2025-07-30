At 9:20 p.m., Jefferson police responded to Cozy Lane Road after Peter Joyce’s motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the woods, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. Joyce was pronounced dead the next day, authorities said.

“Pete…was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” according to his obituary from the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home website. “He left a void in the hearts of his family and friends and many more whose lives he touched.”

Joyce is survived by his mother, Joan, his sister, Joan, his partner, Donna and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge and a funeral mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church.

