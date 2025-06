At 9:06 p.m., Jefferson police contacted the Morris County Prosecutor's Office to report a person with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said. The victim was transported to an area hospital, authorities said.

There is no threat to the public, authorities said. It is unknown if anyone was arrested or the condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

