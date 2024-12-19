Jefferson Man Gets Three Years For Child Pornography: Morris County Prosecutor

An investigation into Richard Kattermann began after authorities received a tip he had uploaded child pornography on Discord, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Jefferson Township Chief of Police Paul Castimore said.

Kattermann was arrested in February and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in September, authorities said.

