NULL 37°

SHARE

Jefferson Man Gets Three Years For Child Pornography: Morris County Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Jefferson Township man was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 13, to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Jefferson Township Police Department

Jefferson Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

An investigation into Richard Kattermann began after authorities received a tip he had uploaded child pornography on Discord, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Jefferson Township Chief of Police Paul Castimore said.

Kattermann was arrested in February and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in September, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Jefferson-Lake Hopatcong and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE