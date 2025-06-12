DWI Jefferson Twp Driver Found Unconscious Slumped Over Steering Wheel: Police

At 4:52 p.m., Paul Rankin Jr. was found unconscious slumped over the steering wheel on Franklin Road near the Route 46 traffic light, Denville police said.

Police knocked on the driver’s window to wake him up, officers said. While speaking with Rankin, officers discovered he was under the influence of narcotics, police said, and a search found him to be in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, crack smoke pipes, hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia.

Rankin was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, reckless driving and careless driving, police said.

It was discovered Rankin Jr. had several outstanding criminal and traffic warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, police said.

He was lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court date, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jefferson-Lake Hopatcong and receive free news updates.