Corrections Officer, Oak Ridge Dad Yuda Sunarno Dies, 43

A football player at Bloomfield High School, Sunaro later graduated from Montclair State University, his obituary reads.

Initially beginning his career working at Aeropostale, Sunaro later applied to the Passaic County Sherriff's Office, working as a corrections officer for more than 10 years at Grand Street Jail in Paterson, according to his obituary.

Sunaro met the love of his life, Kristina, when they were working at Aeropostale in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, his obituary reads, and they got married in 2014. They had two daughters who survive him, Genevieve, 8 and Danyka, 4.

"Yuda was a man of few words, yet his presence lit up every room he entered, effortlessly bringing laughter and smiles to those around him," his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Sunaro's family. As of Friday, Feb. 7, $57,572 has been raised.

Sunaro loved rooting on the Yankees and Giants and watching "The Office" and "The Sopranos," his obituary reads. He was at his happiest unwinding on his back deck with a cigar and a drink, according to his obituary.

Aside from his wife and daughters, he is survived by his sister, Wenny and numerous other relatives, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne. A private funeral service will follow.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

